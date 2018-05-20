SiriusXM radio is totally free to listen to until May 29

If you’ve been debating whether or not to subscribe to satellite radio, you now have a chance to listen free with no strings attached.

SiriusXM is offering its service completely for free until May 29. All you have to do is turn on an inactive SiriusXM radio in your car or home, or if you don’t have a compatible radio, you can listen on your computer or mobile device via the free SiriusXM App.

Unlike some free trials, for this one you do not need a login or to supply a credit card and you will not be charged after May 29 — unless, of course, you decide to subscribe. All you have to do is turn on the radio and listen! Channels you’ll get for free during this preview range from all kinds of music, sports, news, comedy and talk radio, including Howard Stern’s two dedicated channels.

If you like what you hear, SiriusXM is also offering six months of service for $30, which is a savings of 68 percent and breaks down to $5 a month. If you sign up for that deal, service will automatically renew after six months and you will be charged the current rate, so if you don’t want to pay more than $5 a month, be sure to cancel before it runs out by calling 1-866-635-2349.

While some older SiriusXM radio models may not be capable of receiving the free channels, recent car models should be able to, as well as your phone or computer.

Have you ever been a satellite radio subscriber?

We were not paid to write this story. Our team scours the internet looking for tips, tricks and products that can help you save time and money. However, we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase from one of the retailers mentioned in this story.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.