Lowe's now sells Craftsman tools

If you have some home improvement projects to tackle this summer, you may want to head to your local Lowe’s store, where you can now purchase Craftsman tools.

The popular brand has been made available at Lowe’s as of May 14, and fulfills Stanley Black & Decker’s promise to make the tools more widely available after buying Craftsman from Sears last year. Craftsman tools were previously exclusively available at Sears, which netted $900 million from its sale of the brand.

“Online sales of hand tools have doubled since 2013, but levels are still less than half the average for the other 270 consumer durable products we track,” Eric Voyer, vice president of TraQline, a firm that tracks trends, market share and consumer behavior for the retail industry, told Consumer Reports. “That potential for growth in online tool sales is causing retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s to improve their online strategy, and jumping at the chance to offer products from a top-performing brand, and expand their own product offering, may be part of the equation here for Lowe’s.”

It’s possible you’ll see discounts on Craftsman products at Lowe’s. Hand and power tools will be rolled out at stores first, followed by outdoor power equipment later this summer. The tools are currently made by the same manufacturers or in the same facilities as previous Craftsman products, so customers should not see any changes in the quality of the products.

Stanley Black & Decker also plans to honor existing warranties on Craftsman products as well as offer similar warranties in the future.

“Craftsman is a brand that is built on pride,” Allison Nicolaidis, chief marketing officer for Global Tools & Storage at Stanley Black & Decker, said in a press release. “This relaunch celebrates our long-standing reputation of trust. We’re eager to introduce new Craftsman products that can be relied on by generations to come.”

You can shop Craftsman tools online from Lowe’s now.

