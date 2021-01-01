My career as a professional storyteller started pretty early. According to my mom, once I learned to talk, I hit the ground running. When I wasn’t preaching sermons and reading to my stuffed animals, I was telling stories to my younger brothers or singing with my older sister. In the evenings, I would give my mom “reports” on what I had seen and done that day.

My three siblings probably thought I was a bit chatty, but my mom always said, “you’re going to work for the BBC News one day.”

I’m not quite there, but my passion for storytelling has taken me to some pretty cool places.

I followed it from my home in Coral Springs, Florida to Gainesville, Florida where I received a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Florida (Go Gators!).

After graduation in 2015, I moved to Central Texas where I worked as a reporter, producer and weekend anchor at KXXV News.

A year later, in July of 2016, I traded my cowboy boots and breakfast tacos for chicken wings and sponge candy, and made the move to Buffalo, NY to join the Spectrum News team as a Reporter.

And now I’ve come full circle, returning to the Sunshine State as a reporter for Fox 4 News.

When I’m not on-air, you’ll probably find me a the beach (my favorite place in the world), watching a movie, cooking, reading, hiking, dancing in a Zumba class or spending time with my family.

If you see me out and about, please say hello!

Connect with Rochelle Alleyne Rochelle.Alleyne@fox4now.com