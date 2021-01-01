Greetings! I've lived and worked all over the country, but I'm excited to call Southwest Florida my home.

As a journalist, I've worked just about every job in the business. From reporter to anchor, and now investigative journalist, I've spent more than half a decade building a career as a storyteller with integrity.I'm originally from northern Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. That's the state where I found my first two reporting positions, in Charlottesville and Roanoke. During those 4 years, I had the opportunity to report live from the deadly Charlottesville riot, from White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia during a thousand-year flood, and from the Capitol building steps the day Representative Steve Scalise was shot. Those were some of the experiences that helped develop me into the reporter I am today.

I then traveled to Fargo, North Dakota, where I spent 2 years as the morning anchor. When I arrived, it was a 3-person operation that quickly grew to double that size. With that growth in staff came an increase in the quality of our show, and in my 2nd year, we took home an Emmy for our work.

Now that I am here at Fox 4, my goal is to use all of my experience to investigate the issues that matter most to southwest Florida. From crime to environmental issues, you can be sure that I will be working hard in your corner to tell you the truth about your community.

And, when I'm not out reporting, you can probably find me shooting hoops, practicing guitar, or enjoying the beautiful beaches we have here in southwest Florida.

If you run into me, say hi! I love meeting new people.

And if you have a story idea, here's my contact info:

Email: Rob.Manch@Fox4Now.com

Twitter: @RobManch

Facebook: Rob Manch TV

Phone: (239) 671-6371