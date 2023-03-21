Watch Now
A suspect is taken into custody after a standoff in downtown Punta Gorda.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 20:09:02-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect was taken into custody after a standoff in downtown Punta Gorda around 4 pm on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Charlotte County Sheriff's office received a tip from the Collier County Deputies Office advising a criminal suspect in an investigation of their own, might be in the Punta Gorda area.

Charlotte County police attempted a traffic stop after identifying the suspect and that is when he fled the scene. Law enforcement was able to corner the suspect in a parking lot. The police took caution as they were unsure if he was armed. The standoff lasted about two hours.

Charlotte County PIO Chris Hall said there is no information yet on whether or not weapons were obtained from the vehicle of the suspect on the scene.

There is still an active law enforcement scene and CCSO is continuing to ask residents to avoid the area until the roads are clear and reopened. The story is still developing.

