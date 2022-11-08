Rubio looks for 3-peat as Senator as Demings tries to make Florida history

TAMPA, Fla. — The balance of power in the U.S. Senate hinges on several key races around the country. One that could dramatically alter the landscape is Florida's race between Rep. Val Demings (D) and Senator Marco Rubio (R).

Senator Rubio is looking for a third straight general election win after taking over the Senate seat from George LeMieux in 2010. Rubio has the wind at his back heading into the election, with Demings looking to pull off a major upset.

Rubio's background in politics dates back to the 1990s when he went from a city commissioner in West Miami to the Florida House. By age 34, Rubio had ascended to Speaker of the House in the Florida Legislature.

Rubio eventually left the legislature and began a fellowship at Florida International University as an adjunct professor. But the call of politics would be too strong for Rubio.

He decided to run for Senate and received support from the Republican Party, who slowly turned against then-Governor Charlie Crist. The former Governor would run without a party affiliation, which helped split the vote with Kendrick Meek, and Rubio was the beneficiary.

Rubio took office on January 3, 2011, and has held the seat ever since.

During his time in the Senate, Rubio has been vetted for the vice presidency at least once and voted for comprehensive immigration reform that included a path to citizenship, but later came out against it.

Senator Rubio is anti-abortion in nearly all cases. He's also been a member of the "Gang of Eight" that receives highly sensitive intelligence information.

After easily winning in 2016 against Patrick Murphy, Rubio will face Representative Demings.

She brings with her a background in law enforcement. She served as the Orlando Police Department's chief from 2007 to June 1, 2011, when she retired after 27 years.

By 2012, Demings had made her way to the political arena. After two losses, Demings ran for the 10th Congressional District seat in 2016 and won. She ran unopposed for a second term in 2018 and won again in 2020.

Demings has served on the House Homeland Security Committee, the House Judiciary Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. She easily won the Democratic nomination in the 2020 primary to battle Rubio for the Senate seat.

Demings is pro-choice, supports eliminating the filibuster in the U.S. Senate, and voted for all of the articles of impeachment against former President Donald Trump.

If Demings defeats Rubio, it will make her only the second Florida woman to serve in the U.S. Senate, joining Paula Hawkins. Demings would also be the first African-American woman to represent Florida in the Senate.

A Demings win would likely solidify control of the U.S. Senate under the Democrats and give Florida split representation in the Senate. It could open the door for Democrats to enact items like codifying Roe v. Wade, among other issues.

Still, most polling out of Florida has given Rubio a comfortable advantage over Demings. And as Florida has gone more red in recent years, pulling out a victory will be tough come November 8.