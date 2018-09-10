Palm Beach Gardens teacher donating kidney to former student

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A Palm Beach Gardens science teacher is donating one of his former student's a kidney Monday morning.

Duncan Middle School teacher Julio Vega decided to donate his kidney last month to his former student, 20-year-old Bobby Seelman.

After undergoing tests during the summer break, Vega made the decision.

Seelman has had dialysis about 12 to 13 hours a day for the last two years.

Seelman's mother said the surgery started at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Another teacher, Eileen Chatfield, sent an email out to the entire Duncan school staff after watching the original story that aired in May on NewsChannel 5.

This prompted Vega to get tested and donate his kidney.