Vote for Orlando's 'most loved animal,' win $400 in free flights from Frontier

Frontier Airlines and Visit Orlando launched a campaign to highlight animal conservation in the state, and it also includes a chance for 10 people to win $400 in free flights.

There are four options for the plane's tail.

Central Florida Zoo’s Ella, the Florida black bear

A 7-year-old 260-pound Florida black bear. Ella was born in the wild but she and a sibling were illegally removed from the state as cubs and were found living in a home with humans. Based on having become accustomed to humans, the cubs were deemed unfit to be returned to the wild. At the request of wildlife officials, the zoo provided a home for the bears. Ella can be adored at the zoo’s Florida Black Bear Habitat and Bear Awareness Exhibit.

Frontier Airlines

Gatorland’s Larry, the American alligator

Larry was living in the wild at The Villages retirement community in Central Florida. Larry was so popular with the residents he even had his own Facebook page. Unfortunately, people were illegally feeding him which had the potential to lead to a dangerous situation. Normally alligators are euthanized under such circumstances but Gatorland stepped in and Larry now resides in the park’s main lake where he reportedly canoodles with several girlfriends and spends his days sunning on the grassy banks.

Frontier Airlines

SEA LIFE Aquarium’s Ted, the loggerhead turtle

A rescue turtle who was released multiple times back into the wild, however he was not displaying behavior consistent with survival on his own. Hence, SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium became his forever home. Ted’s name is an acronym for Turtle Excluder Device. TEDs are escape hatches in fishing nets that allow turtles to escape if they are accidentally trapped. Ted, the turtle, was one of the first turtles to test the TED device and played an important role in pioneering a technology to help protect the endangered sea turtle species.

Frontier Airlines

Wild Florida’s Flurry, the albino alligator

Flurry and his siblings are the only albino gators ever hatched at a facility open to the public. Albino alligators are extremely rare (it is estimated there are only around 100 in the U.S.). Flurry’s parents, Blizzard and Snowflake, also albino gators, had spent years trying to generate offspring and finally in 2019 produced a large clutch of eggs that led to the birth of Flurry and three siblings. By sharing Flurry’s story, Wild Florida aims to convert people’s fear of alligators into awe, respect and adoration for one of nature’s most incredible animals.

Frontier Airlines

RELATED: 4 albino alligator babies welcomed at Wild Florida

According to a press release, 10 winners will be chosen from a drawing of voters to win $400 in flights from Frontier to Orlando. The release says Frontier offers more nonstop flights from Orlando than any other airline.

The promotion ends on May 16. Click here for more information or to vote.