Monroe County Trooper Brian Pingry dies from COVID19

MONROE COUNTY — Sheriff Brad Swain and deputies & staff of MCSO give their support and care to a fallen brother, Trooper Brian Pingry, who died from COVID19.

Trooper Pingry was 60 years old and served Florida Highway Patrol for 7 years before his death on August 30, 2021.

In the early 2020s, thousands of law enforcement officers and first responders were said to have contracted COVID-19 and as a result, hundreds of officers died from COVID-related illnesses and other complications.

Since 2020, OMPD verified that over 600 law enforcement officers died from presumed exposure while they were on duty.

https://twitter.com/FHPSWFL/status/1517198423878946817