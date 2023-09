PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-foot-long alligator is involved in a death investigation in Pinellas County.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene in reference to a dead body Friday afternoon. The body was found in a man-made drainage ditch.

Drone video shows the gator lying next to a pool of blood on the roadway.

Deputies have confirmed that the alligator is involved in the investigation, but did not say how.

