UPCOMING | DeSantis to speak with education commissioner in Niceville

DeSantis speaks in Niceville

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to discuss education and hiring of teachers when he speaks Thursday at 11 a.m. ET from the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville.

He will be joined by Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. and CareerSource Florida CEO Michelle Dennard.

It is also possible DeSantis will give remarks about sending two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts for sanctuary.

Flights to the upscale island enclave were part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” said Taryn Fenske, DeSantis' communications director.