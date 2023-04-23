Anonymous tip leads to arrest in road rage incident in Brandon County

BRANDON, Fla. — An anonymous tip leads the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) to arrest a man involved with the April 11 road rage incident.
Peter McClarin was arrested on felony charges for his involvement in attacking a woman's car after previously shooting at them.
FHP thanks the public and HCSO for their assistance in this case.
FHP & HCSO teamed today on an anonymous tip from the public to locate & arrest PETER McCLARIN who was arrested today for felony charges for to his involvement an April 11 road rage incident. The FHP extends their appreciation to the public, HCSO & TPD for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/GxDpexDbKT— FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) April 23, 2023