Anonymous tip leads to arrest in road rage incident in Brandon County

Posted at 3:16 PM, Apr 23, 2023
BRANDON, Fla. — An anonymous tip leads the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) to arrest a man involved with the April 11 road rage incident.

Peter McClarin was arrested on felony charges for his involvement in attacking a woman's car after previously shooting at them.

FHP thanks the public and HCSO for their assistance in this case.

