ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl out of Escambia County.

Officials believe Banesa Fernandez-Santis was kidnapped by 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis.

Banesa is 5'2" and approximately 120 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes, and has distinctive scars on her face.

Brijido is 5'8" with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-850-436-9620.