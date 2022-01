PALMETTO, Fl. — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 7 year-old Ashley Ordaz. She was last seen in the area of the 200 block of 15th Street West in Palmetto, Florida.

Ashley possibly has a small cut on her forehead. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. Ashley may be in the company of 30 year-old Jesus Flores-Gonzalez, a white-Hispanic male who also has brown hair and brown eyes.

They are possibly traveling in a white Ford Expedition.