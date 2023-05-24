Warnings about Covid-19 test scams

The federal government is warning the public about scammers sending out Covid-19 tests to people who didn't order them.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) tells us the scammers are billing them through Medicare for the tests they didn't order. Which cost about $100 each.

Officials with DHHS say the scammers are getting people's Medicare information and then sending them the tests

The Office of the Inspector General for the DHHS sent out a fraud alert in February telling people to report Covid related scams.

Medicare officials also say they are trying to fight the fraud by limiting

the number of tests being sent out.