Senator from New Mexico hospitalized after suffering a stroke

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan suffered a stroke, his chief of staff said in a statement.

Lujan, who represents New Mexico, checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday after experiencing dizziness and fatigue.

His office says the senator was then transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation.

"Senator Lujan was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance," said Carlos Sanchez, chief of staff. "As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling."

Sanchez said the senator is resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery.

Lujan is a first-term senator. He was elected in 2020 after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.

