Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Parsons/AP
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II speaks during an audience at Windsor Castle where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries, Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022. Buckingham Palace said Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and will continue with duties. (Steve Parsons, Pool via AP, File)
Virus Outbreak Britain Queen
Posted at 10:26 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 10:26:58-05

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. The palace said Sunday that the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties.

The palace says "she will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines." The queen has received three vaccine shots. Both her eldest son Prince Charles and her daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also recently contracted COVID-19.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6. Top U.K. politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, quickly issued messages wishing the queen a speedy recovery.

As the Associated Press reported, "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," according to a statement from the palace.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4