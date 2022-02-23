Pentagon expected to OK National Guard for DC truck convoys

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says the Pentagon is likely to approve 700 to 800 unarmed National Guard troops in response to requests for assistance by the District of Columbia and the U.S. Capitol Police ahead of planned truck convoys.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, saying no final decisions have been made.

The truckers want to pressure the government to end pandemic restrictions.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the requests are for personnel to provide traffic control in and around the city and to be ready in case of disruptions.

But he too said no decision about sending the requested troops has been made.

On Tuesday, Prince George's County Public Schools informed parents about potential school bus delays due to truck convoys in the D.C. area.

For Wednesday, February 23, please be aware of potential school bus delays due to truck convoys in the Washington, DC area. pic.twitter.com/s4q3Q7gopw — PGCPS (@pgcps) February 23, 2022

Trucker protests have spread across the world. In Canada, truckers gathered in Ottawa for weeks, protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Police ended up arresting protesters who refused to leave the area.