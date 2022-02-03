Pastor's truck vandalized with racial slurs, swastika

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) — Messages of hate showed up outside the home in Arizona.

"It feels like we have been violated," said Ron Cross.

Cross, a pastor, says his jaw dropped when he walked out of his Avondale home and looked at his truck.

"And it had an n-word on it. I just was flabbergasted…and it had the German swastika," he added.

The hateful words and symbols left him stunned and confused.

"I was hurt. I was angry that something like that would happen here in our community," Cross said.

Cross wasn't the only one feeling disappointed when seeing these racial slurs.

"Immediately, I was just triggered," said Ross' neighbor, Devin Del Palacio,

Del Palacio said his children should not have to be subjected to those hateful words and images.

"I was hurt. Felt a very sharp dagger because something like that to happen this close to home is disheartening," he added.

Cross quickly learned there's still a lot of good in the world when he took his truck to be professionally washed.

"And I said, ‘How much do I owe you?’ And they said 'No. no cost. We don't accept this in our community,’" said Cross.

He also says the community has really shown their support.

Now, they're just hoping someone speaks out if they saw something.

"We all know that we can't drive hate out with hate. I'm sending them healing, but also know this: That we will not be intimidated. We will not live in fear, and this type of behavior is not acceptable not now, not ever," said Del Palacio.

Officers are now investigating, trying to find the person responsible.

This story was originally reported by Luzdelia Caballero on abc15.com.