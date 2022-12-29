Jan. 6 House committee withdraws subpoena of former President Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee announced that it will be dropping its subpoena on former President Donald Trump and its investigation comes to an end.

Chairman Bennie Thompson from Mississippi wrote in a letter, “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena.”

Thompson said, “Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena.”

Trump was subpoenaed by the committee in October to obtain more documents and information related to the panel's investigation into what happened as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

The committee has dropped a list of subpoenas for other witness testimony during the court of its investigation.

Trump has been referred to the Justice Department regarding a potential criminal investigation for multiple separate charges.