Highlighting the Flavors of America with National Hot Dog Day

Fire up the grills and grab your condiments: Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day!

It's a staple of the American cookout. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says Americans eat as many as 20 billion hot dogs each year.

There are multiple of chances for you to get a deal on hot dogs today. Circle-K and 7-Eleven are offering Dollar Dogs, and Racetrac stores are offering free hot dogs.

The hot dog has taken different forms in different cities, some people like them spicy, others like it covered in cheese and chili, and some swap dogs for brats.

There are a number of ways to dress your dogs: The New York Dog, Chicago Dog, Coney, or Kansas City Dog. Share your favorite hot dog with us on social media!