Florida facing 'worst outbreak' of meningococcal disease among gay, bisexual men

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it is investigating one of the "worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease among gay and bisexual men in U.S. history" in Florida.

The CDC says at least 24 cases of meningococcal disease and six deaths among gay and bisexual men have been reported.

The agency is now recommending that men who have sex with men get a meningococcal vaccine.

“Because of the outbreak in Florida, and the number of Pride events being held across the state in coming weeks, it’s important that gay and bisexual men who live in Florida get vaccinated, and those traveling to Florida talk to their healthcare provider about getting a MenACWY vaccine," said Dr. José R. Romero, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

The CDC says insurance providers should pay for the meningococcal vaccination "for those whom it is recommended for during an outbreak."

It adds that the vaccine is also provided for free at county health departments in Florida during the outbreak.