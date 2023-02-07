FAA proposes fining United Airlines $1 million over preflight safety check

The Federal Aviation Administration wants to fine United Airlines more than $1 million.

It claims that United conducted flights from June 2018 to April 2021 in Boeing 777 aircraft that were not in "airworthy condition."

The FAA alleges that United removed the fire system warning check from its Boeing 777 pre-flight checklist. The FAA says that task is required.

In a statement, United said it changed its pre-flight checklist to account for "redundant built-in checks performed automatically by the 777."

It adds that the FAA reviewed and approved the checklist change at the time it was done. The safety of flights was never in question, United contends.

"In 2021, the FAA informed United that United’s maintenance program called for the pre-flight check by pilots. Once confirmed, United immediately updated its procedures," United said in a statement.

The FAA said United has 30 days to respond to its enforcement letter. United said it will review the proposed $1,149,306 civil penalty and respond accordingly.