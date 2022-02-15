Coachella, Stagecoach won't have COVID-19 restrictions

Coachella and Stagecoach don't plan on requiring proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or masks at this year's events.

Both events are held in California, where proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is recommended but not required for large outdoor events.

Organizers of Coachella and Stagecoach acknowledge conditions could change ahead of the events, forcing COVID-19 restrictions to be instated.

"If any ticket holder does not comply with any laws, mandates, health orders or directives, promoter or event terms, conditions or rules, then the promoter or event operator may refuse admission to the event or require the ticket holder to leave the venue and such ticket holder will not be entitled to a refund," a statement on Coachella's website says.

Coachella and Stagecoach were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Both events are scheduled to take place in April.

Coachella will feature Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Billie Eilish. Stagecoach headliners include Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.