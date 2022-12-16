Chiefs player pays off nearly $10K worth of layaway ahead of Christmas

The Kansas City Chief's JuJu Smith-Schuster just made the Christmas holiday a lot less stressful for families.

The wide receiver's foundation reportedly paid off nearly $10,000 worth of layaway at a Burlington in Kansas City.

Smith-Schuster said he wanted to give back because he knows what it's like to be a child who doesn't have a lot of gifts under the tree for Christmas.

"There were times, years, where I didn't get gifts," he said. "There was years that I had to share gifts."

Smith-Schuster said he has previously paid off layaway balances in his hometown of Los Angles, but this was the first time he got the opportunity to do it in Kansas City.

"Being part of the community is what it's all about," he said. "These people are diehard fans. They support us, you know, every Sunday."

Smith-Schuster was asked if he had a Christmas wish. The wide receiver said he wants to win a Super Bowl.