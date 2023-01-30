BuzzFeed to use artificial intelligence for content

The next BuzzFeed quiz you take might have been written by a computer.

BuzzFeed announced last week that it will begin using artificial intelligence for some of its content, including its personality quizzes.

“The creative process will increasingly become AI-assisted and technology-enabled. If the past 15 years of the internet have been defined by algorithmic feeds that curate and recommend content, the next 15 years will be defined by AI and data helping create, personalize, and animate the content itself,” wrote BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti. “Our industry will expand beyond AI-powered curation (feeds), to AI-powered creation (content).”

Peretti said when readers view the work, they’ll find it pretty “amazing.”

“You’ll see AI-inspired content move from an R&D stage to part of our core business, enhancing the quiz experience, informing our brainstorming, and personalizing our content for our audience,” he said.

AI chatbots are software applications used to have a conversation that can take on the role of a live human using technology.

One of the top AI programs, ChatGPT, is owned by research company OpenAI and is one of these chatbot programs. The chatbot can be used for applications like customer service and virtual assistants.

It was also recently used in research to determine whether it could pass a master's of business administration exam. It was determined that the AI program could pass with roughly a B grade.

BuzzFeed will not be the first outlet to use AI for its content. The Associated Press said it began using computer-generated stories as early as 2014. Many of these stories are for sporting events where the AP does not send reporters to.