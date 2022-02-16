Watch
Arkansas Senate rejects push for Texas-styled abortion ban

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows an examination/procedure room (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 7:55 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 20:01:49-05

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' majority-Republican Senate has rejected efforts to enact an abortion ban modeled after neighboring Texas' restrictive law.

The Senate on Tuesday rejected resolutions that would have allowed lawmakers to take up legislation banning abortion except to save the life of a mother in a medical emergency.

Like Texas' law, the ban would be enforced by private citizens filing lawsuits.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said lawmakers should wait as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could overturn or weaken the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

In contrast, the Republican-controlled Senate in Arizona approved a ban on abortion after 15 weeks on Tuesday. The bill will go to the Republican-controlled House where it's likely to pass.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

