'Win a Baby' contest winners have a boy

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A once-in-a-lifetime radio sweepstakes helped a Cape Coral couple start their own family.

B1039 held a 'Win a Baby' contest in which the winner gets a round of in vitro fertilization treatments and required medication.

Now, Krista and Anthony Rivera can call themselves parents.

“When we thought we couldn’t have a baby, it was crushing,” said Krista.

Things made an unexpected turn a few years ago.

“Out of nowhere, we got the news that I was diagnosed with testicular cancer,” said Anthony.

Their only option was IVF treatment but it’s expensive. Then last year, they won the 'Win a Baby' contest.

“Without the contest, we definitely would not have been able to have our dream of having a baby,” said Krista.

Their baby boy, Garrett is now 3 months old and they are forever grateful for this little guy.

“I never ever would have thought that three years later, I would be holding my baby boy,” said Anthony.

“This is really a dream come true. we never thought we’d have our miracle and we’re so happy to have our little family,” said Krista.

They said Garrett is truly a miracle because the IVF process isn’t easy. It turns out one in eight couples have trouble getting pregnant.

They want to inspire other couples who are struggling to get pregnant to never give up hope.

Krista: “It’s so worth it so keep fighting. I know it’s hard it’s never easy but it’s worth it,” said Krista.

This year’s 'Win a Baby' winners, Vy and Chris Nguyen said they are going through the infertility process right now and hope to start their own family soon.