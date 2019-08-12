LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -- Troopers say one student was injured in a school bus crash on the first day of school Monday in Lehigh Acres.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Grant Boulevard.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the bus was headed east on Eisenhower when a pickup truck on Grant ran a stop sign and crashed into the left side of the bus.

There were 5 children on the bus, en route to Gateway Elementary. One 8-year-old student sustained a minor injury and was taken to Health Park as a precaution. The bus driver had a minor knee injury, but was not taken to the hospital.

The pickup truck's driver, 18-year-old David Hughes of Lehigh Acres, will be cited for the crash.

The roads are all clear in the area.