Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Truck crashes into school bus on first day of school in Lehigh Acres

Posted: 10:57 AM, Aug 12, 2019
Updated: 2019-08-12 13:03:05-04
items.[0].image.alt
Florida Highway Patrol
School bus versus pickup truck accident in Lehigh Acres on August 12, 2019.
School bus vs truck 8-12-19 1.jpg
School bus vs truck 8-12-19 3.jpg
School bus vs truck 8-12-19 2.jpg

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -- Troopers say one student was injured in a school bus crash on the first day of school Monday in Lehigh Acres.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Grant Boulevard.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the bus was headed east on Eisenhower when a pickup truck on Grant ran a stop sign and crashed into the left side of the bus.

There were 5 children on the bus, en route to Gateway Elementary. One 8-year-old student sustained a minor injury and was taken to Health Park as a precaution. The bus driver had a minor knee injury, but was not taken to the hospital.

The pickup truck's driver, 18-year-old David Hughes of Lehigh Acres, will be cited for the crash.

The roads are all clear in the area.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Continuous Local News