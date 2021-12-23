Trio charged after Naples theft, deputy pursuit

NAPLES, Fla. — Three felons face charges including grand theft and resisting arrest after a chase that ended at the Naples Grande Beach Resort Wednesday.

Tim Marquis Jones of Miami is charged with grand theft, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and driving on a suspended license.

Kiani Tiara Brown, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, and Kendra Coles, 38, of Hallandale, each are charged with grand theft and resisting arrest. Jones and Coles also were served with out-of-county arrest warrants.

Detectives say the trio is responsible for a theft at Gucci at the Waterside Shops on Dec. 6 when nearly $6,000 in purses were stolen.

The investigation led to the identification of a Kia with New Jersey plates as the suspects' vehicle, which was spotted Wednesday heading south on US 41 North.

Deputies began a pursuit of the vehicle. At one point, investigators say, Jones rammed the Kia into an unmarked Collier County Sheriff's Office vehicle then continued traveling westbound onto Seagate Drive.

The trio stopped in the valet area of the Naples Grande and fled on foot briefly before being captured.

“These arrests send a strong message to criminals: Don’t come to Collier County to carry out your felonious activity,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “Our detectives are second to none and they will identify you, find you and arrest you.”