Tracking Invest 93L

Saturday, 2pm Update

The National Hurricane Center has issued its latest advisory on Invest 93L, the system currently over the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to become a tropical storm in the coming days.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday (8/26), NHC said Invest 93L has a 90% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.

Showers and thunderstorms have been located near the Yucatan Channel and are becoming more organized. NHC said if this trend continues, advisories will be issued later today.

Over the next few days, heavy rains are likely over western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Follow along with Fox 4 for more updates.