TRACKING IDALIA | 8:00 p.m. Sunday update with current tropical storm, storm surge watches

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At 8 p.m., Tropical Storm Idalia is located 100 miles east-southeast from Cozumel, Mexico, or about 500 miles southwest of Fort Myers.

Idalia currently has wind speeds of 45 mph and is barely moving, just east-northeast at 3 mph.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY



With 2-4 inches of rainfall, Charlotte County is expected to have 2-4 feet of storm surge on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind gusts are estimated at 45 miles per hour.

SARASOTA COUNTY



On Tuesday and Wednesday, Sarasota County is expected to receive 2-4 feet of storm surge, win wind gusts estimated at 55 miles per hour, and 3-6 inches of rainfall. WFTX

LEE COUNTY



An estimated 2-4 feet of storm surge is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday in Lee County. Rainfall is expected to be 2-4 feet with a possibility of more in isolated areas.

COLLIER COUNTY



On Tuesday and Wednesday, isolated areas in Collier County are expected to receive 3 inches or more of rainfall. Storm surge is anticipated to reach between 2-4 feet of storm surge with wind gusts reaching 40 miles per hour.

DESOTO COUNTY



1-3 inches of rainfall is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday with Wind gusts estimated at 40 miles per hour.

In a Sunday afternoon news conference, Governor Ron DeSantis said the Florida National Guard is already shifting 1,100 guard members to offer "immediate support."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also getting officers and specialized vehicles in place to respond.

Governor Ron DeSantis to Hold a Press Conference in Tallahassee

"Floridians along our gulf coast should be vigilant, even if you're currently outside the cone as, indeed, you could see impacts," said DeSantis. "If you are in a place that is outside the cone, we issued an executive order (Saturday) to allow prep time and to stage resources to be able to respond to the storm's aftermath."

DeSantis issued the state of emergency for 33 of the state's counties, including Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee, as well as DeSoto, an inland county where people battled record flooding and standing water in the days after Ian hit.

Kevin Guthrie, the executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, echoed the need to also be aware, even for people who are not within the projected cone of Idalia.

"Storm surge was the number one cause of death in Hurricane Ian and you can evacuate by going tens of miles away, not hundreds," said Guthrie, speaking in the same news conference in Tallahassee on Sunday as DeSantis.

"Just simply going to your nearest shelter will save your life. Utilize this time, now, to sit down with each and every member of your household to communicate your plan. Make a plan if you haven't done so."

As people get ready to handle Idalia, the state is also in the midst of its second Hurricane Preparedness sales tax holiday, running from August 26 through September 8.

Items, from basic batteries to pet supplies to generators that are up to $3,000 are exempt from sales tax.

With Idalia's path projected to make landfall from the Tampa area on north, the northern communities in Southwest Florida will likely see the strongest impact.

In Charlotte County, Grove City, next to Englewood, took on nearly 27 inches of rainfall from Hurricane Ian, leading to extreme flooding.

Certified Meteorologist Katie Walls noted this area has been in drought for summer 2023 and, while minor flooding is possible, water is expected to quickly recede.

For so many areas that are still rebuilding, including the coastal communities of Rotunda West, Englewood, Grove City, Cape Haze, and Placida, could face the challenge of heavy rain and wind amid the work to keep rebuilding after Hurricane Ian.