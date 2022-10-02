SWFL 'RSW' International Airport ready to open Wednesday

The SWFL 'RSW' International Airport announced that they will be ready to open Wednesday, Oct. 5. for limited commercial flight operations.
This comes after they said they might not be able to reopen until Sunday, Oct. 9.
Please note: The airport and roadways are not open until Wednesday, 10/5.