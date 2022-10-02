Watch Now
SWFL 'RSW' International Airport ready to open Wednesday

Posted at 3:58 PM, Oct 02, 2022
The SWFL 'RSW' International Airport announced that they will be ready to open Wednesday, Oct. 5. for limited commercial flight operations.

This comes after they said they might not be able to reopen until Sunday, Oct. 9.

