Ravioli can removed from raccoon's head in Charlotte County

9:20 AM, Oct 9, 2018
A raccoon safely had a ravioli can removed from his head at the Peace River Wildlife Center

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- A poor raccoon is expected to be okay after it got its head stuck in a ravioli can. 

Officers with Charlotte County Animal Control took the raccoon to the Peace River Wildlife Center for help Monday after a resident found the animal in her backyard.

The juvenile raccoon needed to be sedated so the can could be carefully clipped away and pulled off. 

He only had minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
 

