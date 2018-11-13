Raccoon gets soup can stuck on its head

SANIBEL, Fla. -- A raccoon was found in North Fort Myers with a soup can stuck on its head. Luckily, the animal was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, on Sanibel.

The veterinary team was worried the raccoon may not be able to breathe, so vets immediately used a can opener to remove the bottom of the can. The raccoon was sedated but as soon as the medication kicked in the raccoon relaxed and the can was easily slipped from his head.

The raccoon was checked over for injuries, but he was in really good health and not hurt.

Once the sedation fully wears off he will be returned to the wild.