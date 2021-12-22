Watch
Power restored at Cape Coral City Hall after morning outage

City Hall loses power
Posted at 8:25 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 20:25:22-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A lot more people have power than they did earlier Tuesday morning.

In addition to trees down and branches, power was out for many people in Southwest Florida. Cape Coral City Hall was also impacted by the storm. City Hall's spokesperson, Melissa Mickey said city hall lost their power for about three hours.

“It’s actually the longest power outage that our city hall offices have had since Hurricane Charley in 2004. We’ve had intermittent outages but nothing as significant. This was caused by the storm," Mickey said.

