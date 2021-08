COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is searching for Calvert Courtney, 41, who was last seen on Saturday in the Gulf Shore Drive area.

Courtney has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

His family is concerned for his safety.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.