Panther attacks, kills house cat on camera in Collier County driveway

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- A homeowner is left heartbroken after a Florida panther killed her house cat, and the whole scene was captured on a home surveillance camera.

WARNING: VIDEO ABOVE MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME

The video shows the panther pouncing on the cat in the driveway of a house on 68th Avenue NE in Golden Gate Estates, and carrying it away in its mouth.

Florida Fish and Wildlife has now set up a sign at the entrance of the neighborhood with brochures about living near panthers and how to protect your animals.

If you want to deter panthers from entering your yard, here are some tips: