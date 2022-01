CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FLa. — The National Weather Service forecast near-freezing temperatures Sunday night.

In response, the Homeless Coalition in Port Charlotte will provide shelter to people needing refuge from the cold. Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Sunday, the shelter will be accepting guests. The American Red Cross will be supporting the shelter with cots as well.

For more information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-740-1929 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.