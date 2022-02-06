Naples Automotive Experience benefiting the St. Matthew's House

NAPLES, Fla. — From February 3 through the 6, the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America will present the Naples Automotive Experience.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the St. Matthew's House.

This celebration, in its 18th year of existence, serves people with better exotic, luxury and vintage cars each year. It now includes the inaugural Naples Motorcar Auction presented in partnership with the Saratoga Automobile Museum.

Tickets range from price, depending on which day you attend and the time frames of the event each day differs.

For more information, and to purchase advance event tickets and auction bidder passes, visit www.StMatthewsHouse.org/cars.