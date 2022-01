LEHIGH ACRES, FLa. — Authorities need your help finding 15 year-old Solimar Estremera. Estremera has been missing since January 21 and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with short jeans around 10 p.m.

She is 5'8" and weighs around 130 lbs. Estremera is believed to be with 18 year-old Isaiah Diaz in the Homestead and Alabama area of Lehigh Acres. If you have any information on Estremera's whereabouts, please contact the Fort Myers Police Department.