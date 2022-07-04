Watch Now
Missing endangered 93-year-old woman

LCSO
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 19:01:38-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla.  — Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered 93-year-old woman last seen at the location of Pendlewood Lane.

According to LCSO, the woman identified as Lorene Thompson is described as a white female, with grey hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored swimsuit, white hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

