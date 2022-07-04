LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered 93-year-old woman last seen at the location of Pendlewood Lane.

According to LCSO, the woman identified as Lorene Thompson is described as a white female, with grey hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored swimsuit, white hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.