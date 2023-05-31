Watch Now
Mental health round-up on Fort Myers Beach

Posted at 7:30 AM, May 31, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With Hurricane season starting tomorrow and parts of southwest Florida still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, it's important to talk about mental health.

The Diamondhead Beach Resort is hosting a mental health round-up event on Wednesday to help cope with life after Hurricane Ian.

The round-up begins at 10 a.m. and will end at noon.

It will feature yoga, meditation, and many other therapeutic activities.

Attendants will also be able to partake in a free mental health screening and be able to have access to other mental health resources.

The event is free to the public.

