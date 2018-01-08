Man arrested in connection with two weekend armed robberies

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - Manatee County deputies arrested a man in connection with two armed robberies that happened over the weekend.

The Sarasota Police Department said in a release they have reason to believe Joshua S. Rohrbaugh is the same suspect who was also involved in an armed robbery Saturday night at 77 South Tuttle Avenue in Sarasota.

More charges of armed robbery are expected in the near future, Sarasota police said.

Along with these, Rohrhbaugh is also a person of interest in an armed robbery that happened at the Speedway at 600 North Washington Blvd. in Sarasota Dec. 28, police said.