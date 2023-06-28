Your Healthy Family: Infertility, Heartbreak & Hope

FORT MYERS, Fla. — June is Infertility Awareness Month, a diagnosis so many men and women face in silence.

Well, a Fort Myers Woman is breaking her silence and sharing her story of how she spent three years fighting for her miracles.

On January 9, 2016, Kaitlyn Kusky and her husband Mak tied the knot on Fort Myers Beach.

On that fateful day, there was a tornado in Cape Coral and a black sky all around them. Little did they know that would be the first storm the Kusky’s would face together.

When Fox 4’s Lisa Greenberg sat down to talk with Kaitlyn Kusky they discussed the common misconception society has in life. How people expect you to get married, have a baby, and have everything go great and easy.

But, both Lisa and Kaitlyn agree the fact is, that’s not always the case.

“Yeah, we got married pretty young. And you think you had sex, you got pregnant? And that was how it worked. And that's not always how it goes anymore,” said Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn was 26 years old when she was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Which Kaitlyn says is a very common hormonal imbalance.

After she was diagnosed Kaitlyn went to a fertility doctor, to talk about the next steps in having a baby.

“We also had my husband checked. And that's when a lot of our story kind of unraveled because we were diagnosed with both female and male factor infertility is what they call it,” said Kaitlyn.

So, there they were sitting across from their doctor hearing that their chances of having biological children and having them naturally would be less than a 0% chance.

“I felt like, at that point, our world had crumbled,” said Kaitlyn.

After their doctor gave them options Kaitlyn and her husband decided to move forward with IVF treatments, even with statistics stacked against them.

The Kusky’s began three rounds of IVF with egg retrieval and four embryo transfers.

“The first one didn't work. The second one worked, And I miscarried. the other two just didn't stick,” said Kaitlyn.

When asked if, at any point during the journey, Kaitlyn ever wanted to just give up, she said “Every time.”

“Every time. Every time. I, I think my husband was the positive one, and he would pick me off the floor. But every time I said I can't, I cannot do this anymore. I cannot put my body through it. And then the next reaction is no, I'm going to fight for my family. I don't care what it takes,” said Kaitlyn

Finally after three years of pain, struggle, heartbreak, and waiting…On transfer number five the Kusky’s welcomed two embryos.

Kaitlyn Kusky



“These are our little embryos, Brooks and Blake the day they were transferred. September of ’19. so I’ve known them since they were little 5-day embryos,” said Kaitlyn.

Now both Brooks, and Blake are three-years-old with blonde hair and blue-eyed, and very different personalities.

Blake is the outgoing spitfire.

“He will be friends with anybody. And he will do anything. He's a daredevil. ” said Kaitlyn.

Whereas Brooks is a little more reserved.

Kaitlyn Kusky

"He's always analyzing things. And you can always tell his brain is going 100, And he's very cautious, ” said Kaitlyn.

One of Kaitlyn’s favorite pictures of her family is one that depicts exactly what Brooks and Blake bring to their life, which is joy.

That picture frame chosen for their family picture is one chosen with a purpose, saying “Love is patient, love is kind.”

“I just love this picture because it just depicts what they bring to our life. And that’s joy. And to hold them and see them laugh is just so special to me. Always hopes and always perseveres. And I just feel like that’s our journey. And that just shows the outcome of that journey,” said Kaitlyn.