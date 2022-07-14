Water at Bonita Beach Park tests high for bacteria

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is telling people not to go into the water at Bonita Beach Park because of high levels of bacteria.

Test results that came back on Thursday showed that the water at Bonita Beach Park did not meet the recreational water quality criteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health. This means that the water could pose an increased risk of disease - specifically for more susceptible people.

The bacteria that could be in the water is called Enterococcus - and can cause diarrhea or abdominal pain.

DOH-Lee recommends that people not wade or swim at Bonita Beach Park for the time being. New test results should be available on Tuesday, July 19.