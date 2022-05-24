Watch
Walmart plans drone delivery in Fort Myers area

Courtesy photo
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 24, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Walmart says it plans to expand its drone delivery operations to the Fort Myers area by the end of the year.

Company officials confirmed their plans Tuesday, saying the Southwest Florida market is one of 34 sites they plan to have offering drone delivery through partner company DroneUp.

Customers will be able to order up to 10 pounds of select merchandise to be delivered by drone in as little as 30 minutes for a flat fee of $3.99.

Participating stores will house a DroneUp delivery hub, including a team of FAA-certified pilots that will manage flight operations.

A specific launch date for the Fort Myers expansion, including participating locations, has not been announced.

