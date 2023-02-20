Road closures expected in South Cape Coral for construction

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A major construction project is underway in the City of Cape Coral near Country Club Boulevard.

On Monday LCEC crews will be working on transmission lines.

The construction is part of an ongoing project for infrastructure improvements in South Cape Coral.

The city says this main transmission project is to improve some of the pipelines in the city.

Drivers in the area should expect delays with road closures and detours.

Work crews will work between SE 4 Street and Country Club Boulevard and down to SE 47th Terrace.

During force main work citizens can expect: