LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Parks & Recreation are monitoring red drift algae at Bunche Beach preserve.

Red drift algae are said to be a natural occurrence at the preserve.

Many beach preserves have signs that explain some environmental benefits that red algae bring to animals and shore birds.

The Lee County government says that red drift algae are nontoxic or harmful.

People who are going to the beach may notice an odor that is related to the washed-up algae decomposing.