Questions about Gulf Coast Landfill being used for Hurricane Ian debris

FORT MYERS, Fla. — We have been getting a lot of emails and calls from concerned parents at Lexington Middle School about a landfill that recently opened up near the school.

FOX 4 decided to check things out and see what it means for people who live, work, and go to school in the area.

Waste management leaders tell us it’s not a health hazard despite the smell.

Tuesday you could see truck after truck dumping hurricane debris to the newly opened Gulf Coast Landfill in Fort Myers.

People who work and live nearby say these loads pack a punch.

Anna Yager whose job at Windows Plus is located just outside the dump site but says she hasn’t seen a difference since they opened.

Dawn McCormick with Waste Management says they picked this site because it still had permitted air space available.

She says the last time the landfill was open was 15 years ago but due to the amount of debris coming from Hurricane Ian they needed to use it again.

McCormick says the debris should not cause any health hazards, “We certainly cover the material weekly, but this is hurricane debris mostly construction and demolition debris so there shouldn’t be odors from garbage there shouldn't be any other health concerns.”

Lee County Government leaders say using the landfill space will help speed up the clean-up efforts.

